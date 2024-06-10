The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of B Investments Holding approved the board’s proposal to distribute cash dividends amounting to EGP 1 per share for 2023.

The company will disburse a dividend of EGP 218.36 million in addition to EGP 9 million to be paid to board members in accordance with applicable laws, according to a bourse statement

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, B Investments Holding generated lower consolidated net profits at EGP 693.76 million, compared to EGP 1.33 billion a year earlier.

The EGX-listed firm logged net profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 891.78 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 331.12 million.

