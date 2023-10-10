The Arab Drug Company announced cash dividends amounting to EGP 4.50 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The workers’ share of profits stands at EGP 7.86 million, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth highlighting that the company’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) greenlighted the dividends proposal on 7 October 2023.

Last year, Arab Drug paid out cash dividends worth EGP 4.80 per share for FY21/22.

In the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 82.77 million, compared to EGP 76.3 million in the previous FY.

Revenues increased to EGP 633.73 million in FY22/23 from EGP 505.04 million in FY21/22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).