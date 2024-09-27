Egypt - The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has received a mandatory tender offer (MTO) from Amoun Real Estate Investment Company to acquire 65.59%, equivalent to 427.207 million shares, of Atlas for Investment and Food Industries at a price of EGP 0.78 per share, as per a statement.

Amoun aims to acquire a majority stake in Atlas, ranging from 51% to 90%.

The MTO is pending the FRA’s approval.

Atlas, established in 1997 and listed in 2012, has four subsidiaries focusing on real estate, farm development, and agricultural processing.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).