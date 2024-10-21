Egypt - Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries posted a 66.45% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the company’s unaudited financial statement on October 20th.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 98.509 million in Q1, up from EGP 59.182 million in the same quarter of last FY.

Meanwhile, the firm earned EGP 768.184 million in revenues from July through September, a 57.46% annual surge from EGP 487.857 million.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals, an affiliated company of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances such as adhesive plasters, dental cartridges, medicated adhesive tapes, sterile gauze dressing, and surgical gloves.

