The board members of Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company proposed a dividend distribution of EGP 2.49 per share for fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023.

The dividends proposal is subject to the approval of the shareholders, according to a bourse filing.

During the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 4.38 billion, higher by 116.35% than EGP 2.02 billion a year earlier.

The sales jumped by 74.56% to EGP 4.96 billion in FY22/23 from EGP 2.84 billion in FY21/22, while the earnings per share (EPS) widened by 116.91% to EGP 2.95 from EGP 1.36.

