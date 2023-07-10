Al Ezz Dekheila Steel – Alexandria shifted to consolidated net losses after tax valued at EGP 2.35 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, against net profits amounting to EGP 1.19 billion in Q1-22.

Basic and diluted loss per share hit EGP 121.72 during Q1-23, versus earnings per share (EPS) worth EGP 60.74 in the year-ago period, according to the interim financial results.

The sales reached EGP 25.03 billion in the January-March 2023 period, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 17.16 billion.

Standalone Business

As of 31 March 2023, the EGX-listed company also turned to standalone net losses after tax amounting to EGP 496.88 million, versus net profits worth EGP 1.08 billion in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated sales enlarged to EGP 20.55 billion in Q1-23 from EGP 13.67 billion in Q1-22.

The loss per share hit EGP 25.48 in the first three months (3M) of 2023, compared to a profit per share of EGP 55.77 in 3M-22.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, Al Ezz Dekheila Steel registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 6.42 billion, an annual rise from EGP 5.83 billion, including non-controlling interest.

