The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase of Al Fanar for Contracting, Construction, Trade, Import, and Export Company (FNAR), the EGX stated on September 6th.

The company shall increase the issued and paid capital by EGP 8 million to EGP 16 million from EGP 8 million.

The hike will be via issuing 8 million bonus shares, or 1 bonus share for every share, at a par value of EGP 1 per share.

Shareholders are eligible to receive stock dividends on a record date of September 13th.

The company’s shares will be listed after the capital increase on the EGX's database with determining a reference price for its shares as of September 14th.

