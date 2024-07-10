The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of EGP 3.234 million for Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) issued and paid-up capital, the EGX announced on July 10th.

This increase is distributed over 12.935 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.25 per share.

Accordingly, the capital will be raised to EGP 378.234 million from EGP 375 million.

The company's capital after the increase will be listed on the EGX's database on July 15th.

