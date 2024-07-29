The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have concluded Monday’s trading on a mixed note, with the EGX70 index as the sole gainer.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 1.97 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went down 0.64% at the level of 28,851.23 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 0.12% to 6,721.73 points at the end of the session, while the EGX100 lost 0.11%, closing the session at 9,590.94 points.

The sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.27% to conclude the session at 2,758.83 points.

Today’s trading saw 916.749 million shares exchanged over 97,884 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 3.359 billion.

As regards investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 77.79% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 22.2% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.67% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.13% and 6.21%, respectively.

Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 45.583 million. Arab and non-Arab foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 11.627 million and EGP 33.956 million, respectively.

