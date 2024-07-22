Egypt - EFG Hermes, a leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa, announced Sunday that it had successfully advised United International Transportation Company, or Budget Saudi, on its $121m acquisition of Al-Jazira Equipment Company, known as AutoWorld.

EFG Hermes was appointed as the sole financial advisor on the transaction by Budget Saudi.

Budget Saudi is acquiring 100% of AutoWorld by issuing 7.0 million new shares to its owner, SEDCO Holding, one of the leading Saudi family offices and institutional investors. The company will execute this transaction through its wholly-owned subsidiary Al Jozoor Al Rasekha Trucking Company (“Rahaal”). The 100% share swap will be executed at SAR 65 per share.

Karim Meleka, Co-Head of EFG Hermes’ Investment Banking division, commented, “This transaction marks a significant milestone in the mobility solutions sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining the strengths of Budget Saudi and AutoWorld, the companies are creating a new powerhouse in mobility solutions that will drive innovation and efficiency in the sector.

The two companies will unlock synergies, optimize operations, and enhance service offerings to corporate clients. We are proud to have played a pivotal role in advising on this transaction, which emphasizes EFG Hermes’ commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and contributing to the growth of the regional economy.”

This transaction is the latest in a series of M&A deals that EFG Hermes has advised on in the GCC region over the years. Most recently, the division concluded advisory on an M&A deal for Cenomi Retail, the largest franchise retailer in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in its sale of a select portfolio of brands to Abdullah Al-Othaim Fashion Company. It also advised on MENA-based discount retailer Kazyon’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Dukan in Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

