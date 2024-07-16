Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital made a net loss attributable to owners of 87.19 million dirhams ($27 million) in the three months to 31 March 2024.

This compares with a net profit of AED 14.7 million in the year-ago period.

As of Q1, the investment bank's accumulated loss was AED 916 million. The ratio of accumulated loss to capital was 36.12%, it said on Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday.

Revenue for Q1 was AED 30.2 million versus AED 59.7 million in the year-ago period.

Accumulated losses are mainly due to fair value losses because of impairment, recognition of a deferred tax liability due to the implementation of corporate tax law in the UAE, receivables write-off associated with a revision of land valuation in the UAE, etc.

