Dubai cooling company Empower is to discuss and pass a board resolution on the refinancing of its AED 2.75 billion ($749 million) loan, the entity said on Thursday.

The Dubai-listed entity said in a disclosure that it would pass a resolution at a board meeting on Monday.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com