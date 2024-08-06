Dubai’s Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) reported Q2 2024 net profit attributable to equity holders of 223 million dirhams ($60.7 million), down 9% from AED 244.27 million a year earlier.

The net profit missed analysts’ mean estimate of -- , according to LSEG data.

Revenue for the quarter reached AED 814 million, increasing 11.4% year-on-year (YoY), the company said in a filing on the Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday.

Net profit attributable to equity holders fell 6% YoY to AED 387 million in the first half of 2024, as revenue climbed 17 YoY AED 1.4 billion.

