Dubai Investments registered an annual surge in net profit to AED 1.60 billion during 2023, compared to AED 1.15 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.38 last year, versus AED 0.27 in 2022, according to the initial results.

Meanwhile, the revenues increased year-on-year (YoY) to AED 4.25 billion in 2023 from AED 4.17 billion.

Total assets reached AED 20.46 billion as of 31 December 2023, lower than AED 21.35 billion a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the DFM-listed firm logged net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at AED 817.01 million, an annual plunge from AED 1.48 billion.

Last month, Dubai Investments acquired a 34.30% stake in Global Fertility Partners (GFP) to expand its network of fertility centres across the MENA region.

