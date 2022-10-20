Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has admitted Laval Securities BV as a market maker for listed companies, bringing the total number of active market makers on the exchange to five.

As a market maker, Laval Securities BV, will ensure investors can always enter and exit their investments by maintaining a fair bid and offer price.

Market makers provide a narrow spread between bids and offers, and to be present in the market at most times during trading hours. By doing this, they provide liquidity when it is most needed, DFM said in a statement.

Laval operates from Amsterdam and is the first market maker connecting to DFM remotely.

This comes as part of a series of moves by the exchange intended to attract investors and boost trading activity.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

