The Qatar domestic institutions’ increased net profit booking Monday dragged the Qatar Stock Exchange more than 22 points.

A higher than average selling pressure in the consumer goods, transport and banking counters led the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.22% to 10,228.84 points.

The market, which was marginally skewed towards shakers, however touched an intraday high of 10,295 points.

The Arab retail investors turned net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 4.23%.

However, the foreign funds were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation lost QR1.04bn or 0.17% to QR596.74bn, mainly on account of microcap segments.

The local retail investors turned net buyers in the main market, which saw a total of 0.17mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR1.02mn changed hands across 49 deals.

The Gulf funds were seen increasingly into net buying in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.22%, All Share Index by 0.17% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.26% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The consumer goods and services sector index fell 0.49%, transport (0.3%), banks and financial services (0.22%), telecom (0.11%), real estate (0.09% and industrials (0.08%); while insurance gained 0.83%.

About 67% of the traded constituents in the main market were in the red with major losers being Gulf Warehousing, Al Meera, Beema, Widam Food, Qatar Islamic Insurance and Commercial Bank.

Nevertheless, QLM, Ezdan, Vodafone Qatar, QNB and Qatar Electricity and Water were among the gainers in the main market.

The domestic institutions’ net selling increased perceptibly to QR28.36mn compared to QR21.48mn on April 9.

The Arab individuals turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.02mn against net buyers of QR14.72mn the previous day.

However, the foreign institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR12.09mn compared to QR7.75mn on Sunday.

The local retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR11.53mn against net sellers of QR2.04mn on April 9.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened markedly to QR5.42mn compared to QR1.35mn the previous day.

The foreign individual investors’ net buying increased marginally to QR0.97mn against QR0.37mn on Sunday.

The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking eased perceptibly to QR0.13mn compared to QR0.66mn on April 9.

The Arab institutions continued to have no major net exposure for the third straight session.

In the main market, trade volumes shrank 21% to 93.7mn shares and value by 7% to QR266.2mn, while deals were up 8% to 9,038.

