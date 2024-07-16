British discount retailer B&M reported on Tuesday lower like-for-like revenue in its UK business in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, saying wet weather curbed demand for seasonal items such as its garden products.

CEO Alex Russo, however, told analysts B&M had been "conservative" in its gardening inventory purchase in the past nine to 12 months, helping it exit the first quarter without the risk of having to lower prices.

"We basically exited Q1 clean (on stock levels) ... and basically (that) has allowed us to remove any downside on profitability on what has clearly been a challenging spring/ summer," he said.

The company's FTSE-listed shares, which have lost more than 18% of their value so far this year, rose 3% by 0907 GMT, reversing earlier losses.

B&M, which sells everything from garden furniture and electrical items to toys and food, said its UK like-for-like revenue fell 5.1% in the quarter ended June 29. Excluding the timing of the Easter holiday this year, it was down 3.5%.

Surveys published last week showed British consumer spending contracted in June, with wet weather hitting sales of key seasonal areas such as do-it-yourself and gardening, footwear and food.

The consumer outlook is improving, with lower UK inflation, rising real living standards and possible interest rate cuts on the horizon although discount chains have faced stronger competition from big supermarket groups such as Tesco and Sainsbury's which offer loyalty cards.

B&M had unsettled analysts in June due to a lack of forecast after it reported annual results.

On Tuesday it said it expects profitable cash generating growth across this fiscal year.

"The FY25 outlook separately remains rather vague," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

B&M's total group revenue grew 2.4% to 1.35 billion pounds ($1.75 billion) in the quarter, helped by higher volumes and store openings across its three businesses, including B&M France.

($1 = 0.7719 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)