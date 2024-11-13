Digitize for Investment and Technology’s consolidated net profits after tax surged 221.66% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2024 to EGP 15.928 million, compared to EGP 4.951 million during the first nine months of 2023, as per a filing on November 13th.

Operating revenues grew to EGP 396.118 million from EGP 336.598 million.

The firm’s standalone results showed an increase in net profits after tax in the January-September period to EGP 100.545 million, up from EGP 1.661 million over the same period a year ago.

Digitize, established in 2015, is a direct investment firm specializing in digital transformation across various sectors.

