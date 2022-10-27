Dubai - Dubai Financial Market (DFM) welcomed Swissquote Bank Ltd, Switzerland’s leading online bank, an endeavour to allow its clients’ access to DFM-listed securities as of 25 October 2022.

The move is part of DFM’s constant efforts to boost market accessibility for greater numbers of international investors, according to a recent press release.

Swissquote Bank is the leading Swiss provider of online financial services granting its clients access to trade an extensive range of asset classes, including stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies. Swissquote’s AUC exceeds $50 billion. With a Tier 1 ratio of over 25%, the bank is one of Europe’s best-capitalised banks.

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “We are actively implementing a wide-ranging plan to take market accessibility to new pinnacles by increasing the number of technology-driven members capable to provide investors with multiple value-added services and to attract new investors to join our growing investor base.”

Jacques Barakat, CEO of Swissquote Middle East, stated: “Given our local and international client base, providing direct access to the growing investment opportunities that the Dubai Financial Market offers is of strategic importance for our group and demonstrates our ambition to expand further our presence in the UAE.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).