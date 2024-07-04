UAE: The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 15.96 points (0.39%) on Wednesday and ended the trading session at 4,079.21 points.

A total of 215.49 million shares were exchanged during the session at a value of AED 426.71 million.

Emirates NBD recorded the highest turnover of AED 77.66 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) was the most active stock with 77.40 million shares.

Al Salam Bank - Sudan topped the gainers with 14.97%, while Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance Company (Aman) led the fallers with 2.27%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose by 0.066% to 9,093.83 points.

ADX’s turnover stood at AED 1.33 billion through the exchange of 400.42 million shares, while the market cap value hit AED 2.78 trillion.

International Holding Company (IHC) recorded the highest turnover of AED 201.20 million.

Emirates Driving Company, which dominated the trading volume with 54.38 million shares, headed the decliners with 3.85%.

Meanwhile, RAPCO Investment advanced the risers with 10.20%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

