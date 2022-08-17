Riyadh – Dallah Healthcare Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 152.15 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual leap of 51.92% from SAR 100.15 million.

The company registered revenues of SAR 1.19 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2022, higher by 21.08% than SAR 985.49 million in the year-ago period, according to the initial financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.69 in H1-22 from SAR 1.11 in H1-21.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net profit after Zakat and tax reached SAR 69.52 million, a 46.23% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 47.54 million.

The Q2-22 revenues soared by 18.95% YoY to SAR 583.82 million, versus SAR 490.83 million.

During the January-March 2022 period, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Dallah Healthcare jumped by 59.12% to SAR 86.90 million, compared to SAR 54.61 million in Q1-21.

