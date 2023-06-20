Dallah Healthcare Company announced cash dividends valued at SAR 48.84 million, representing 5% of its capital, for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The Saudi firm will disburse SAR 0.50 per share for 97.68 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 6 and 20 July 2023, respectively.

The board members greenlighted the cash dividends during their meeting that was held on 19 June.

In the first three months (3M) of 2023, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Dallah Healthcare reached SAR 94.70 million, higher by 14.65% than SAR 82.60 million in the year-ago period.

Revenues widened by 17.59% to SAR 716.60 million in Q1-23 from SAR 609.40 million in Q1-22, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.98 from SAR 0.92.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).