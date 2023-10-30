Abu Dhabi – The net profits of Commercial Bank International (CBI) enlarged by 38% to AED 62 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 from AED 45 million in Q2-23.

The UAE lender recorded a 65% leap in operating profit to AED 73 million during the July-September 2023 period, compared to AED 44 million in Q2-23, according to the financial results.

Net operating income surged by 20% to AED 147 million in Q3-23 from AED 122 million in April-June 2023.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of CBI, said: “We constantly seek ways to enhance our solutions, pushing the boundaries of our customer experience to new limits. This commitment enabled us to deliver great results in the third quarter.”

“We eagerly anticipate and fulfill the growing needs of our customers, while also supporting the stability and growth of the UAE economy,” Al Amri continued.

He added: “Our goal is to empower our customers to realize their ambitions and make an intact contribution to the economic prosperity of our country.”

In the first half (H1) of 2023, CBI logged net profits valued at AED 78.88 million, an annual leap of 44% from AED 55.04 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).