NEW YORK: StandardAero, a U.S. aircraft maintenance services provider, priced its U.S. initial public offering above its indicated range to raise $1.44 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based StandardAero, which is backed by buyout firm Carlyle, priced its offering at $24 apiece, above its range of $20 to $23, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

The company and some of its existing shareholders sold 60 million shares, the sources said, making it the biggest U.S. IPO since cold-storage warehouse operator Lineage raised $4.45 billion in June.

The IPO values StandardAero at roughly $8 billion, based on about 334.5 million outstanding shares.

StandardAero, which upsized its IPO last week, and Carlyle did not respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 1911, StandardAero provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services to clients in sectors such as commercial and military aviation, as well as energy. The company partners with major aircraft engine makers, including Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace-backed CFM International.

StandardAero reported a net profit of $8.6 million on revenue of $2.6 billion in the first half of 2024, compared with a loss of $12.6 million on revenue of $2.31 billion a year earlier, according to its most recent regulatory filing.

Carlyle acquired StandardAero from buyout firm Veritas Capital for about $5 billion in 2019.

The IPO comes as U.S. equity capital markets are starting to bounce back slowly, after a lackluster summer that was hampered by market volatility that forced many companies to postpone their offerings.

Reuters was first to report in April that Carlyle was weighing options for StandardAero, including a possible IPO.

StandardAero's shares are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker 'SARO'.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the offering. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen, David Evans and Jamie Freed)