Egypt - Cairo Housing and Development Company’s board has approved submitting a mandatory tender offer (MTO) for purchasing up to 90% of United Housing and Development (UNIT) via share swap, as per a filing.

Cairo Housing is an Egypt-based firm engaged in real estate and housing development operations.

The listed company’s main activities include acquiring, selling, and leasing lands and buildings as well as city planning and infrastructure construction activities.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).