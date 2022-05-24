Riyadh – BinDawood Holding Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 65.45 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, up 5.38% from SAR 62.11 million in Q1-21.

The Saudi listed company’s revenues totalled SAR 1.17 billion in the January-March 2022 period, an annual growth of 4.51% from SAR 1.12 billion, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

The earnings per share (EPS) inched up to SAR 0.57 in Q1-22 from SAR 0.54 in Q1-21.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 surged by 11.17% from SAR 1.05 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits leaped by 395.33% from SAR 13.21 million.

In 2021, BinDawood’s net profits after Zakat and tax fell by 46.26% to SAR 240.56 million, compared to SAR 447.72 million in 2020.

