Cairo: Banque Misr recorded EGP 60.77 billion in consolidated net profits during 2023, marking an annual jump from EGP 25.92 billion.

Net interest income hit EGP 133.35 billion in January-December 2023, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 70.21 billion, according to the financial results.

Total assets increased to EGP 2.97 trillion last year from EGP 2.58 trillion in 2022, while the clients’ deposits surged to EGP 2.20 trillion from EGP 2.01 trillion.

Standalone Business

The Egypt-based lender posted YoY higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 52.86 billion in 2023, compared to EGP 24.97 billion.

Non-consolidated net interest income climbed to EGP 110.62 billion as of 31 December 2023 from EGP 53.60 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 4.76 from EGP 2.25.

Total standalone assets enlarged to EGP 2.55 trillion at the end of December 2023 from EGP 2.22 trillion a year earlier, whereas the customers’ deposits hiked to EGP 1.87 trillion from EGP 1.72 trillion.

Banque Misr logged consolidated net profits valued at EGP 25.92 billion, including non-controlling interest.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

