Abu Dhabi – Bank of Sharjah has turned to net profits attributable to the equityholders worth AED 43.78 million in 2021, against net losses of AED 654.88 million in 2020.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at AED 0.02 in 2021, compared to a loss per share of AED 0.30 a year earlier, according to the income statements.

During the January-December 2021 period, the bank’s total assets amounted to AED 33.56 billion, lower than AED 36.14 billion in the year-ago period.

The net interest income plummeted to AED 301.09 million last year from AED 569.49 million in 2020, while the operating income declined to AED 643.43 million from AED 662.97 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the UAE-based lender suffered net losses attributable to the shareholders of AED 1.29 billion, versus net profits of AED 129.10 million in 9M-20.

