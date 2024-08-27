Bahrain Bourse (BHB) yesterday held its annual meeting with members, including brokers and market makers.

The meeting focused on updates regarding regulatory developments at the exchange, including new guidelines for technical short-selling and market making.

Members shared their insights and requirements to support Bahrain Bourse’s efforts in developing the market.

Abdulla Mohamed Janahi, senior director of trading operations, emphasised the exchange’s commitment to enhancing services for market participants and building a stronger market through infrastructure and liquidity.

This meeting is part of Bahrain Bourse’s annual series aimed at fostering open dialogue and collaboration with its members. By gathering their input, the exchange strives to improve market performance.