Bahrain Bourse has been awarded the prestigious title of the “Most Sustainable Stock Exchange in the GCC region – 2023” for driving the environment, social and governance (ESG) agenda within the country’s capital markets.

The title, awarded by World Finance Magazine, is in recognition of Bahrain’s Bourse’s commitment to fostering ESG related disclosures and transparency across listed-companies in line with international investors demand and best practices.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse said:“ The accolade of 'Most Sustainable Stock Exchange in the GCC Region – 2023' is a phenomenal achievement for Bahrain Bourse. It underlines our unwavering dedication to sustainability and sound business practices across the capital markets. We recognise the importance of sustainability, and we believe that ESG is a strategic opportunity that will enhance credibility in the marketplace."

Marwa Al Maskati, Director of Marketing & Communications at Bahrain Bourse said:“At Bahrain Bourse, we believe that long-term success demands sustainable standards and transparency. Our goal is to keep setting the standard, by promoting ESG principles and collaborating with our stakeholders to build a more sustainable marketplace."

Since January 2020, Bahrain Bourse, a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has taken the responsibility of driving ESG agenda by rolling out the ESG Voluntary Reporting Guideline for listed companies and by actively engaging in efforts aimed at encouraging ESG Disclosure across listed companies.

It is a voluntary signatory to the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges (‘UNSSE’) initiative and the UN Women Empowerment Principles (WEP).

In addition, Bahrain Bourse released its first Sustainability Report in May 2020, providing a comprehensive summary of the exchange's sustainability strategy. The report is aligned with Global Reporting Initiative (‘GRI’) principles and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

