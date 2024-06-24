MANAMA: The Bahrain Bourse index closed today at 2,039.95 points, down 1.76 points from its trading close. The decline was attributed to a drop in the luxury consumer goods and financial sectors.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Bahrain Islamic Index also closed down at 826.02 points, a decrease of 2.93 points from its previous close.

A total of 1,891,435 shares were traded today, worth a total value of BHD 484,240. These transactions were executed through 79 deals.

Investor trading activity focused on shares in the financial sector, with the value of its traded shares accounting for 61.70% of the total value of securities.



