Cairo – Ahli United Bank – Egypt (AUBEgypt) has posted a hike in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 915.84 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, versus EGP 586.89 million in H1-21.

The net interest income amounted to EGP 1.28 billion in the January-June 2022 period, higher than EGP 1.01 billion in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

Additionally, the net fees and commission income totalled EGP 218.66 million in the first six months (6M) of 2022, compared to EGP 159.11 million in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the bank’s consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 491.28 million, a leap from EGP 284.23 million in Q2-21.

The net interest income surged to EGP 720.11 million in Q2-22 from EGP 518.45 million in Q2-21, while the net fees and commission income jumped to EGP 126.78 million from EGP 69.70 million.

Standalone Business

The lender logged standalone net profits after tax of EGP 898.21 million in H1-22, compared to EGP 577.45 million in the January-June 2021 period.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.80 in H1-22, versus EGP 1.15 in H1-21.

Meanwhile, the net interest income reached EGP 1.26 billion in the six-month period which ended on 30 June 2022, a hike from EGP 994.96 million during the same period a year earlier.

AUB Egypt registered net fees and commission income worth EGP 213.74 million in January-June 2022, compared to EGP 158.30 million in H1-21.

In Q2-22, the non-consolidated net profits after tax increased to EGP 484.16 million from EGP 280 million in Q2-21, while the standalone EPS rose to EGP 0.96 from EGP 0.56.

The net interest income widened to EGP 708.57 million in Q2-22 from EGP 511.08 million in Q2-21, while the net fees and commission income enlarged to EGP 125.22 million from EGP 69.50 million.

