Riyadh: ASG Plastic Factory Company intends to list 750,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 10.64% of its total shares, on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Yaqeen Capital Company, the financial advisor and lead manager of the process, indicated that the offering period will take place from 28 July to 5 August 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the offering price at which all subscribers will purchase the shares will be determined after the book-building period.

Tadawul approved the transaction on 14 February, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval last March.

