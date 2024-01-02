Arab Sea Information Systems Company inked a SAR 14.92 million agreement with King Abdulaziz University on 31 December 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The listed company will manage services to operate the university’s self-financed electronic systems for 36 months.

Furthermore, Arab Sea will handle the service requirements, including providing technical solutions, whether of a permanent, temporary, or variable nature.

Meanwhile, the deal will reflect on the firm’s financial statements over the next three years.

Last September, the company appointed Mohammed Saleh Al Suhaibani and Ahmed Suleman Al Jasser as the Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.

