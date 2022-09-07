Cairo – Arab African International Bank (AAIB) has posted a hike in standalone net profit after tax to $90.49 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to $70.66 million in H1-21.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.82 in the January-June 2022 period, higher than $0.64 during the same period a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Furthermore, the net interest income reached $192.56 million in H1-22, versus $163.51 million in H1-21.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, the lender registered net income from fees and commissions worth $28.80 million, down from $30.95 million in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the bank’s standalone net profits after tax amounted to $35.86 million, a drop from $38.43 million in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the standalone EPS retreated to $0.33 in April-June 2022 from $0.35 in Q2-21.

The net interest income jumped to $90.74 million in Q2-22 from $82.07 million in Q2-21, while the net income from fees and commissions plunged to $12.71 million from $14.53 million.

In January-March 2022, the consolidated net profits after tax of AAIB enlarged to $54.63 million from $32.22 million in the year-ago period.

