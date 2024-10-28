Abu Dhabi – Apex Investment Company turned profitable at AED 51.14 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, against net losses valued at AED 12.47 million in 9M-23.

Revenues hiked to AED 622.70 million in 9M-24 from AED 525.50 million a year earlier, according to the unaudited financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.014 as of 30 September 2024, versus a loss per share of AED 0.004 in 9M-23.

Apex Investment registered total assets valued at AED 2.197 billion in 9M-24, down from AED 2.199 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Income Results for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the ADX-listed company logged year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at AED 28.12 million, compared to AED 186.33 million.

The revenues declined to AED 197.47 million in Q3-24 from AED 223.66 million in Q3-23, while the EPS retreated to AED 0.008 from AED 0.052.

During the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, Apex Investment swung to net profits worth AED 23.01 million, compared to net losses valued at AED 198.81 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

