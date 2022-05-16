Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) skyrocketed to EGP 761.98 million in the first nine months (9M) of fiscal year (FY) of 2021/2022 from EGP 103.31 million in the year-ago period.

The company's revenues increased to EGP 12.26 billion in the July-March period of FY21/22 from EGP 7.1 billion in the same period of FY20/21.

As for standalone businesses, the company's net profits amounted to EGP 638.82 million in 9M-21/22, up from EGP 37.26 million in the corresponding period of the earlier year.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first half (H1) of FY21/22, AMOC achieved consolidated net profits of EGP 407.5 million, against net losses of EGP 42.56 million in the year-ago period.

