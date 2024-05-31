Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings has taken initial steps to move ahead with the initial public offering (IPO) of its education platform.

The board of directors issued a resolution on Thursday for the appointment of financial advisors in relation to the monetisation options and a potential “regional listing” of the platform, the company said in a Dubai Financial Market (DFM) filing.

The healthcare and education investment company said earlier this month that its board had approved the establishment of a holding firm for the education platform that could pave the way for a potential listing.

“This decision paves the way for Amanat to explore monetisation options for the platform, including a potential IPO, as we look to capitalise on its strong financial performance, market positioning and growth trajectory,” Amanat’s Chairman, Shamsheer Vayalil, said in an earlier statement.

The company operates healthcare and education assets. Its education platform includes Middlesex University Dubai (MDX); Nema Holding, which offers higher education in the UAE; and Human Development Company (HDC), a provider of special care and education services in Saudi Arabia.

