Riyadh – Alkhabeer Capital has entered into a strategic agreement with Wamid, a subsidiary of the listed Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company, to launch Alkhabeer Brokerage Platform in the coming period.

The new brokerage platform will be equipped with the latest technologies to provide trading services to investors, being set to become one of the fastest platforms in implementing selling and buying orders in Saudi Arabia, according to a press release on Monday.

CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, Ahmed Saud Ghouth, said: “Our strategic partnership with Wamid will enhance our capabilities in providing innovative investment solutions.”

Ghouth elaborated: “It will also enable us to stimulate our creativity by forming an advanced technical environment capable of meeting the needs of our clients, supporting the performance of the Alkhabeer Brokerage Platform, providing an effective and secure connection to the network, facilitating the services of demand and supply orders with the Saudi Tadawul systems, reducing response time, and raising performance to achieve what we aim for in providing a unique experience for trading."

