Riyadh – Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Company has turned to consolidated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 38 million in fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, against net losses of SAR 1.10 billion in FY20/21.

The earnings per share stood at SAR 0.21 in the FY which ended on 31 March 2022, versus a loss per share of SAR 5.19 in the prior FY, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Revenues soared by 39.75% annually to SAR 5.91 billion in FY21/22 from SAR 4.23 billion in FY20/21.

During the nine-month period, which ended on 31 December 2021, the company turned profitable at SAR 82.65 million, against losses of SAR 761.91 million in the same nine months a year earlier.

