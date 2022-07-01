Egypt - Al Tamimi & Company has concluded advisory for Tanmeyah for Microfinance Services, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding (HRHO), on its acquisition of Fatura Netherlands B.V, according to an emailed press release on June 29th.

The leading law firm acted as lead legal counsel and advised the buyer on the acquisition transaction.

The advisory on legal aspects included conducting due diligence on Tanmeyah, along with negotiating all transaction documents.

It is worth noting that Fatura is a fast-growing tech-oriented Business-to-Business (B2B) platform with a regional presence across 22 governorates in Egypt.

EFG Hermes is a leading financial services company in Egypt listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), with a presence in 13 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, and Pakistan.

