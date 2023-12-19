The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw two large direct deals executed on the stock of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC today.

According to market data, the trade was executed on 139.1 million shares worth AED3.597 billion at a price of AED25.86 per share.

Large direct deals are trades that are executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the relevant company's stock or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices that were executed during the session and during the last 52 weeks.