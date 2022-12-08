ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced the listing of shares of Americana Restaurants International Company PLC (Public company limited by shares incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) next Monday.

According to circular issued by ADX, the shares will be listed on ADX under the trading symbol (AMR) and the ISIN:AEE01135A222 with effect from Monday 12th December, in the First market – First Category.

Americana Restaurants International has recently announced investor allocations and the revised timetable for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) – the historic, first-of-its-kind concurrent dual listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Stock Exchange (the Saudi Exchange).

The final price for the shares to be sold in the Offering (the Final Offer Price) has been set at AED 2.62 per share in the UAE and SAR 2.68 per share in Saudi Arabia.

The concurrent bookbuilding process generated orders of approximately US$105 billion (equivalent to AED 386 billion / SAR 394 billion) in aggregate from qualified institutional investors in a number of countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia (the “Institutional Offer”) and individuals and other investors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia (the UAE Retail Offer and the KSA Retail Offer respectively).