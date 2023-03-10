PHOTO
Adnoc Gas to list on Abu Dhabi exchange on March 13
The initial public offering of Adnoc Gas is set to be the largest in the history of ADX, surpassing that of all other listed Adnoc companies, which include Borouge, which was successfully listed on ADX in June last year
March 10, 2023
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.