ABU DHABI - UAE financial markets maintained their positive momentum on Friday for the second strtaight session, as Abu Dhabi's general index added 1.26% and Dubai's main share index gained 0.17%.

Local stocks gained over AED24 billion in market cap, with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) seeing its largest daily rise in five months, closing at 8,862.580 pts.

The Telecommunication Index continued to lead the gains at ADX, rising 3.727%, followed by the Healthcare Index which ended the session 1.424% up. The Banks and Financial Services Index closed 1.2 % higher though FAB, the country's top lender, lost 1.530%, closing at AED11.6.

At DFM, the Financial Index lost 0.454% while the Utilities Index was the best performer, closing 1.212% up.