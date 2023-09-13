Abu Dhabi-listed food and beverage company Agthia is set to distribute AED65.31 million ($17.8 million) cash dividend for the first six months of the year.

The interim payout, equivalent to 8.25 fils per share, was approved by shareholders during the General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday.

The company approved the dividend following a strong performance in the first half of the year, which recorded a net revenue of AED2.2 billion, up by 10.3% year-on-year.

Agthia’s EBITDA grew by 18.3%, while net profit went up by 6.6% during the same period.

“Our interim dividend reflects Agthia’s robust balance sheet and strong cash generation, and continued confidence in its future growth prospects,” said Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com