Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA, on Wednesday said its board of directors approved a special dividend payment of 2.2 billion dirhams ($599 million), taking the total dividend payments for 2021 to 5.3 billion dirhams.

This comes in addition to the 1.9 billion dirhams (1.65 fils per share) already paid in quarterly dividends, TAQA said in a bourse filing on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The increase in dividend reflects the strong financial performance in 2021, the company said.

In February, TAQA said full year 2021 net profit more than doubled to 6 billion dirhams, underpinned by its utilities business and boosted by the strong recovery in commodity prices.

The special dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting, scheduled for March 15.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

