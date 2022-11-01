ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi's stock market (FTFADGI) edged up 1.2 percent to 10,412.250 points by the end of today's session, driven by 3.5 percent hike in the First Abu Dhabi Bank (NBAD) and 0.020 percent in International Holding Co PJSC - IHC (ASMAK), which both closed AED17.900 and AED403.00 respectively.

However, Dubai closed 0.524 percent down to 3,331.760, as DEWA slipped 1.6 percent to AED2.440, with Emaar following suit and edging down 0.660 percent to AED6.060.

The world financial markets mixed Monday ahead of US Federal Reserve's interest rates decision. The Fed is widely expected at this week's meeting to announce another rate hike of 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin.