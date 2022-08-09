Abu Dhabi's Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) reported a strong year-to-date performance for the first half of the year, with net income rising 50.7% year-on-year (YoY) to AED167 million ($45 million).

The satellite firm also recorded its highest-ever first half revenue, which reached AED755 million, up 8.1% YoY, underpinned by double-digit growth in managed and mobility solutions, according to a statement on Tuesday.

With the positive results, Yahsat said it is on track to increase its full-year 2022 dividend by at least 2% to 16.12 fils per share or AED393 million, which will be split into two installments payable around October 2022 and May 2023.

"In light of our strong year-to-date performance... we are reiterating our commitment to deliver attractive shareholder returns," said Musabeeh Al Kaabi, Chairman of Yahsat.

