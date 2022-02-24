Abu Dhabi’s healthcare services provider Response Plus Holding has been added to the FTSE Global Micro Cap Index.

The inclusion, effective February 21, 2022, indicates the company’s ability to maintain liquidity and market capitalisation, the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed Response Plus said in a statement on Thursday.

The inclusion will increase "visibility to new categories of investors both on the domestic and international markets, financial institutions and organisations."

The Micro Cap Index is part of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), which includes 16,000 large, mid, small, and micro-cap securities across 49 developed and emerging markets globally.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

